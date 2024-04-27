4,000 Shares in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Purchased by K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stevens Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Etsy by 365.5% in the 4th quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 28,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 22,473 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 8,223 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Wynn Capital LLC bought a new position in Etsy during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Etsy in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. 99.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Etsy

In related news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $107,730.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,138 shares in the company, valued at $943,571.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $107,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,138 shares in the company, valued at $943,571.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 63,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $4,570,907.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,677,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 66,968 shares of company stock valued at $4,836,827. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on ETSY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Etsy from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price (down from $65.00) on shares of Etsy in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Etsy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Etsy from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.46.

Etsy Stock Up 0.3 %

Etsy stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.43. 2,072,543 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,559,861. Etsy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.20 and a twelve month high of $102.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 30.10, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 2.01.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.78. The company had revenue of $842.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $827.40 million. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 70.75% and a net margin of 11.19%. Analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

