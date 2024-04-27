Yoder Wealth Management Inc. Invests $263,000 in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX)

Yoder Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $590,184,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $440,200,000. Pegasus Partners Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 603.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 279,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,296,000 after purchasing an additional 240,111 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 2,010.1% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 245,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,229,000 after purchasing an additional 233,898 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 216.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 165,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,789,000 after purchasing an additional 112,907 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.12. The company had a trading volume of 81,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,140. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 0.67. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $62.08 and a 52 week high of $76.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.26.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.