Yoder Wealth Management Inc. Sells 5,750 Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Yoder Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,750 shares during the quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $98,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $150,000.

Shares of FALN stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.23. The stock had a trading volume of 525,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,859. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.12 and a 12-month high of $26.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.06.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.1692 dividend. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

