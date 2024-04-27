Yoder Wealth Management Inc. Sells 352 Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Yoder Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV bought a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 305,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,152,000 after acquiring an additional 17,170 shares in the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 69,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 5,613 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 11.7% during the third quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 13,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinDec Wealth Services Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. FinDec Wealth Services Inc. now owns 309,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,262,000 after buying an additional 6,651 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DFAU traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 284,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,805. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 0.98. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $28.14 and a 12 month high of $36.62.

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

