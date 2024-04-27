WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) to Issue $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the bank on Friday, May 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th.

WSFS Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years. WSFS Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 14.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect WSFS Financial to earn $4.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.9%.

Shares of WSFS Financial stock opened at $42.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. WSFS Financial has a 1 year low of $29.59 and a 1 year high of $47.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.03.

WSFS Financial ( NASDAQ:WSFS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 20.73% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $251.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that WSFS Financial will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Arthur J. Bacci sold 15,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total value of $748,265.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,122.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

