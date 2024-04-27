K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Invests $271,000 in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWV. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,515,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 15,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. One Day In July LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 148.7% during the third quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 7,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 44.9% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 96,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,520,000 after purchasing an additional 29,944 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 154,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,952,000 after buying an additional 4,768 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWV traded up $2.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $290.72. The company had a trading volume of 103,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,503. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $292.82 and its 200 day moving average is $274.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 1.03. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a twelve month low of $231.02 and a twelve month high of $300.72.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

