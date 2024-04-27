Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,974 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 4,516 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $4,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 47.0% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 157,047 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $6,360,000 after acquiring an additional 50,216 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,501 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,643 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 377,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $13,308,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 759,015 shares in the company, valued at $26,793,229.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $176,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,625 shares in the company, valued at $339,762.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 377,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $13,308,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,793,229.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on HAL. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Halliburton from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Halliburton from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Halliburton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.82.

Shares of HAL stock opened at $38.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.39. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $27.84 and a twelve month high of $43.85.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

