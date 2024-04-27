Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,012 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 463 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SSNC. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 14,229,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $747,615,000 after acquiring an additional 197,934 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 5.3% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,687,812 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $455,894,000 after purchasing an additional 435,377 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 0.6% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,892,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $414,681,000 after purchasing an additional 44,764 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 5.4% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,526,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,180,000 after purchasing an additional 77,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 5.4% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,471,747 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,326,000 after purchasing an additional 75,440 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SS&C Technologies stock opened at $61.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.08. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.61 and a twelve month high of $65.86.

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 17.24%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 38.25%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group boosted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.22.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

