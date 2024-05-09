Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Announces Annual Dividend of $1.11 (NYSE:TLK)

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Free Report) announced an annual dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 1.1116 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, June 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk has increased its dividend by an average of 2.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk has a payout ratio of 62.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk to earn $1.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.11 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.3%.

Shares of NYSE TLK traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.28. The company had a trading volume of 205,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,468. Perusahaan Perseroan has a one year low of $18.66 and a one year high of $28.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.76.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk ( NYSE:TLK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 16.12%. On average, research analysts predict that Perusahaan Perseroan will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 20th.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides information and communications technology, and telecommunications network services worldwide. The company operates through mobile, consumer, enterprise, Wholesale and International Business, and Other segments. The Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, value added services, and mobile broadband services.

