7,948 Shares in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Purchased by Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,948 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OXY. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,342,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $80,148,000 after buying an additional 34,786 shares in the last quarter. PACK Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,699,722 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $220,910,000 after acquiring an additional 82,360 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,129 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 6,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 64,377 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,844,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OXY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. HSBC assumed coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.88.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

OXY traded up $0.55 on Thursday, reaching $64.23. The stock had a trading volume of 2,997,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,417,979. The company has a market capitalization of $56.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.98 and a 200-day moving average of $61.34. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.12 and a fifty-two week high of $71.18.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 20.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.51%.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

