Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.07, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $242.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.87 million. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 4.43%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS.
Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:AY traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,561,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,120,128. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.26, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.20. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 12-month low of $16.35 and a 12-month high of $26.95.
Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s payout ratio is 423.81%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure
Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was formerly known as Atlantica Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc in May 2020.
