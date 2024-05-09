Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.07, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $242.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.87 million. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 4.43%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AY traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,561,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,120,128. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.26, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.20. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 12-month low of $16.35 and a 12-month high of $26.95.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s payout ratio is 423.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.75.

About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was formerly known as Atlantica Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc in May 2020.

