Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Boosts Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $5,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 819.5% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 5.8% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 3,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 3.6% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 5.6% during the third quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solidarity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the third quarter worth $1,471,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPGI opened at $415.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $423.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $417.41. The company has a market capitalization of $133.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.92. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $340.49 and a fifty-two week high of $461.16.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 22.01%. Research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total transaction of $2,548,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,032,992.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price target on S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $462.60.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

