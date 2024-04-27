Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Boosts Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $5,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 819.5% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 5.8% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 3,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 3.6% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 5.6% during the third quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solidarity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the third quarter worth $1,471,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.
S&P Global Price Performance
Shares of SPGI opened at $415.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $423.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $417.41. The company has a market capitalization of $133.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.92. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $340.49 and a fifty-two week high of $461.16.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total transaction of $2,548,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,032,992.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price target on S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $462.60.
View Our Latest Research Report on S&P Global
S&P Global Profile
S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than S&P Global
- What does consumer price index measure?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/22 – 4/26
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
- Trading Halts Explained
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.