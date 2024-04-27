Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) Plans $0.41 Quarterly Dividend

Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a dividend of 0.41 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd.

Sensient Technologies has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.7% per year over the last three years. Sensient Technologies has a payout ratio of 49.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Sensient Technologies alerts:

Sensient Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:SXT opened at $70.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.69 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.22. Sensient Technologies has a twelve month low of $52.90 and a twelve month high of $78.70.

About Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies ( NYSE:SXT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $349.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.10 million. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sensient Technologies will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Free Report)

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, South America, and Africa. The company offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and natural extracts; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, and personal care industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sensient Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensient Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.