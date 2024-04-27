Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) Plans $0.41 Quarterly Dividend

Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a dividend of 0.41 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd.
Sensient Technologies has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.7% per year over the last three years. Sensient Technologies has a payout ratio of 49.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
Sensient Technologies Stock Performance
NYSE:SXT opened at $70.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.69 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.22. Sensient Technologies has a twelve month low of $52.90 and a twelve month high of $78.70.
About Sensient Technologies
Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, South America, and Africa. The company offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and natural extracts; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, and personal care industries.
