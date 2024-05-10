Darwin Wealth Management LLC Has $1.44 Million Stock Position in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP)

Darwin Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP – Free Report) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,058 shares during the quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF were worth $1,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PSP. NTV Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,310,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $378,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $15,798,000. Finally, Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $6,110,000.

Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PSP traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.93. The company had a trading volume of 2,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,876. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.84 million, a PE ratio of 64.76 and a beta of 1.13. Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $47.01 and a twelve month high of $66.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.51 and its 200-day moving average is $60.52.

About Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF

PowerShares Global Listed Private Equity Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Global Listed Private Equity Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities, which may include American depository receipts (ADRs) and global depository receipts (GDRs), which comprises the Index.

