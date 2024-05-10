Darwin Wealth Management LLC Has $1.92 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG)

Darwin Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,615 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC owned about 1.10% of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF worth $1,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 32.4% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF during the 4th quarter worth $966,000. Lunt Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 14.9% during the third quarter. Lunt Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 4,554 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,388,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,423,000.

NYSEARCA PHDG traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $35.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,968. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.08 and its 200-day moving average is $34.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 0.71. Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF has a 1-year low of $30.81 and a 1-year high of $36.92.

The Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (PHDG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dynamic VEQTOR index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that allocates its portfolio between S&P 500 equities, VIX Index futures and cash. PHDG was launched on Dec 6, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

