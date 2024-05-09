BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.12-2.26 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $641.5-649.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $644.67 million. BlackLine also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.49-0.51 EPS.
BlackLine Stock Performance
Shares of BL stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $58.99. 831,029 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 887,092. BlackLine has a 12 month low of $47.26 and a 12 month high of $69.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 259.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19.
BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $155.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.24 million. BlackLine had a positive return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. On average, research analysts forecast that BlackLine will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Insider Activity at BlackLine
In related news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 2,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $166,866.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 104,682 shares in the company, valued at $6,071,556. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 2,877 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $166,866.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 104,682 shares in the company, valued at $6,071,556. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin B. Thompson sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $258,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.
About BlackLine
BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles individual transactions; task management to create and manage processes and task lists; and financial reporting analytics that enables analysis and validation of financial data.
