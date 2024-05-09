BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.12-2.26 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $641.5-649.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $644.67 million. BlackLine also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.49-0.51 EPS.

BlackLine Stock Performance

Shares of BL stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $58.99. 831,029 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 887,092. BlackLine has a 12 month low of $47.26 and a 12 month high of $69.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 259.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $155.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.24 million. BlackLine had a positive return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. On average, research analysts forecast that BlackLine will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on BlackLine from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler raised shares of BlackLine from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of BlackLine in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on BlackLine from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.10.

Insider Activity at BlackLine

In related news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 2,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $166,866.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 104,682 shares in the company, valued at $6,071,556. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 2,877 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $166,866.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 104,682 shares in the company, valued at $6,071,556. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin B. Thompson sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $258,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles individual transactions; task management to create and manage processes and task lists; and financial reporting analytics that enables analysis and validation of financial data.

