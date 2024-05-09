New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Saturday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.
New Fortress Energy has raised its dividend payment by an average of 157.1% per year over the last three years. New Fortress Energy has a payout ratio of 9.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect New Fortress Energy to earn $4.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.9%.
New Fortress Energy Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:NFE traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,689,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,358,142. New Fortress Energy has a fifty-two week low of $25.06 and a fifty-two week high of $40.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.81.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
NFE has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on New Fortress Energy from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.
View Our Latest Analysis on NFE
About New Fortress Energy
New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.
