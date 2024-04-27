Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) Shares Acquired by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 26.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,183 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,663 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIGI. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 70.4% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 257.9% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth about $551,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 68,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,900,000 after purchasing an additional 4,001 shares during the period.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $78.85 on Friday. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $68.45 and a 52 week high of $82.95. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.52.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.434 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

