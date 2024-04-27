The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stock Holdings Raised by Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,010 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 0.9% of Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $14,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 5,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after buying an additional 2,736 shares during the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 31,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,640,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Cleef Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 14,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 3,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.60, for a total value of $620,719.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,908,891.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 3,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.60, for a total value of $620,719.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,908,891.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 28,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total transaction of $4,581,309.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,265.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,865 shares of company stock valued at $16,029,280. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $161.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $380.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.44. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $141.45 and a 1-year high of $164.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $159.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.51.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 33.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a $1.0065 dividend. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.76.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Procter & Gamble

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Stories

