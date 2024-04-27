Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,017 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,723 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $11,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 4,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 46,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on JCI shares. Melius Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Mizuho cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

Johnson Controls International Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of JCI stock opened at $65.11 on Friday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $47.90 and a 12 month high of $70.43. The stock has a market cap of $44.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.87.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

