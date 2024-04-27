3,775 Shares in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Acquired by Motley Fool Asset Management LLC

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in Z. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 38,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 101.8% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 53,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 26,833 shares during the period. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,899,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,898,000 after purchasing an additional 431,070 shares during the period. 71.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zillow Group Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:Z opened at $43.67 on Friday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.80 and a 52-week high of $61.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.91. The firm has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.22 and a beta of 1.75.

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:Z Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.06. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.32% and a negative net margin of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $474.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.75 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 5,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $283,571.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,394,331. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Zillow Group news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 7,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total value of $421,196.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 56,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,230,239.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dan Spaulding sold 5,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $283,571.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,394,331. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 171,289 shares of company stock valued at $9,642,508. Insiders own 23.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Zillow Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Zillow Group from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.75.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

