Rollins (NYSE:ROL) Trading 3.7% Higher

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 3.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $44.57 and last traded at $44.46. Approximately 865,720 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 1,940,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.87.

ROL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Rollins from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Rollins in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Rollins in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $21.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.45, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.63.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Rollins had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 37.73%. The company had revenue of $748.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.42%.

In related news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total value of $410,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,093,054.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Rollins news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total transaction of $410,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,093,054.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Traci Hornfeck sold 2,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total transaction of $116,395.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,376 shares in the company, valued at $625,068.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,824 shares of company stock valued at $994,558. 4.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Rollins by 63.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Rollins by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Rollins by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 12,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Rollins by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rollins during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $801,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

