Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 9,603 Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 9,603 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Arvest Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 706 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 911 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Down 3.3 %

NYSE:CFR opened at $107.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.03. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.25 and a 1-year high of $120.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $109.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.82.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Dividend Announcement

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.02. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 26.26%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 43.50%.

Insider Activity at Cullen/Frost Bankers

In related news, EVP Bobby Berman sold 1,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total transaction of $138,402.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,934,204.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, EVP Bobby Berman sold 1,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total value of $138,402.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,934,204.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Bracher sold 9,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total value of $1,074,308.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,380 shares in the company, valued at $10,543,972. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CFR has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Compass Point downgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.92.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

