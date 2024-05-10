Picton Mahoney Asset Management Lowers Position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA – Free Report) by 24.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,810 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EWA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,290,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,778,000 after buying an additional 26,803 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,042,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,943,000 after acquiring an additional 411,405 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,454,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,292,000 after acquiring an additional 40,308 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 628,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,292,000 after purchasing an additional 208,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the third quarter valued at about $10,004,000. Institutional investors own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF stock opened at $24.49 on Friday. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a one year low of $20.46 and a one year high of $25.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.42.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

