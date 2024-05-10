Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,354,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,143 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.84% of Steel Dynamics worth $159,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 0.3% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,745,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $401,574,000 after buying an additional 12,208 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,612,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $280,105,000 after acquiring an additional 19,833 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,024,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $217,118,000 after purchasing an additional 122,507 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 165.4% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,014,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $212,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,008,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,787,000 after purchasing an additional 11,026 shares during the period. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Steel Dynamics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $120.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.17.

Steel Dynamics Price Performance

STLD opened at $134.84 on Friday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.55 and a 52-week high of $151.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $138.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.00. The company has a market cap of $21.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.13. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 27.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 12.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Steel Dynamics Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 14th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is an increase from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.64%.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

