Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 29.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,923 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $5,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grey Street Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Grey Street Capital LLC now owns 13,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 32,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 14,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 19,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $77.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $54.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.77. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $66.67 and a 12-month high of $80.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.19.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

