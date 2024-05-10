ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Acquired by Prossimo Advisors LLC

Prossimo Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. ASML comprises 2.4% of Prossimo Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Prossimo Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in ASML by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. raised its stake in ASML by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 4,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ASML by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its position in ASML by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on ASML in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Susquehanna boosted their price target on ASML from $830.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. HSBC began coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on ASML from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised ASML from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,036.00.

ASML stock traded up $16.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $929.97. 537,978 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,192,183. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.55, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $948.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $823.05. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $563.99 and a fifty-two week high of $1,056.34.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.54. ASML had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 56.99%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were given a dividend of $1.343 per share. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.53%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

