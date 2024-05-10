Hills Bank & Trust Co Cuts Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Hills Bank & Trust Co lowered its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,072 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 515 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. New Millennium Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 87.2% in the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 62.8% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush dropped their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $32.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Intel from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.62.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,668.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,668.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.42 per share, with a total value of $125,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,340.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Performance

NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.06. The company had a trading volume of 19,678,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,212,355. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $127.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.46, a P/E/G ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.09. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.85 and a fifty-two week high of $51.28.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.08%.

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.