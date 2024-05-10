Hills Bank & Trust Co Decreases Stock Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Hills Bank & Trust Co lowered its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $3,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 410.4% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 342 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 469 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 518 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Insider Activity at Zimmer Biomet

In other news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 26,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.62, for a total transaction of $3,364,184.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,677,929.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.40.

Read Our Latest Report on ZBH

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $121.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 372,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,455,129. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.66. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $102.00 and a one year high of $147.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.44. The stock has a market cap of $24.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.03.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 12.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 20.78%.

About Zimmer Biomet

(Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.