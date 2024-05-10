SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:GII) Stock Holdings Lifted by Hills Bank & Trust Co

Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:GII – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,590 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,334 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Hills Bank & Trust Co owned 2.15% of SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF worth $9,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GII. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $843,000. Rathbones Group PLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF by 21.4% during the third quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 53,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,649,000 after buying an additional 9,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $56.70. 81,228 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,153. The company has a market cap of $422.42 million, a PE ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 0.67. SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF has a 12-month low of $46.07 and a 12-month high of $56.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.26.

SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR FTSE/Macquarie Global Infrastructure 100 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the Macquarie Global Infrastructure 100 Index (the Index). The Index, calculated by FTSE, is designed to reflect the stock performance of companies within the infrastructure industry, principally those engaged in management, ownership and operation of infrastructure and utility assets.

