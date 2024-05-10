Hills Bank & Trust Co Increases Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMO)

Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMO – Free Report) by 145.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 244,958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,281 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $6,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBMO. Spinnaker Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Gould Asset Management LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $437,000. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,537,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 202,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,178,000 after buying an additional 22,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 175.3% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 6,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

IBMO traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,661 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.31 and a 200-day moving average of $25.31.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.0431 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of AMT-free municipal bonds that mature between January and December 2026. IBMO was launched on Apr 2, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.