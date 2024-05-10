Hills Bank & Trust Co Buys 17,195 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 82.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,111 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,195 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,085,000. Breed s Hill Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at $454,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 20,458 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR raised its position in Oracle by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 96,090 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $10,131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,645 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. William Blair raised shares of Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. KeyCorp started coverage on Oracle in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.76.

Shares of Oracle stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $116.63. 2,103,053 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,083,309. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $96.33 and a 52-week high of $132.77.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.04. Oracle had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 336.11%. The business had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $99,966,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,546,631.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total value of $5,298,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 87,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,299,071.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $99,966,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $141,546,631.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 880,000 shares of company stock valued at $110,488,150 in the last three months. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

