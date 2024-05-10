Hills Bank & Trust Co Buys 67,904 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 70.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,514 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,904 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $7,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 165.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 377.4% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPYV traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $49.37. 877,611 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,596,857. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.50. The company has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 0.84. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $39.51 and a 12 month high of $50.20.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

