Hills Bank & Trust Co Reduces Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Hills Bank & Trust Co trimmed its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,586 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $7,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 51.9% during the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded up $5.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $273.11. 3,061,937 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,302,905. The stock has a market cap of $196.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $277.42 and its 200 day moving average is $282.69. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $245.73 and a 12 month high of $302.39.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.36% and a negative return on equity of 180.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.74.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total value of $312,533.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,140,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total transaction of $303,750.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,696,517.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total value of $312,533.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,140,168.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

