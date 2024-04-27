State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 15,000 Shares of CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 190,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.84% of CTO Realty Growth worth $3,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC increased its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 695.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 3,165 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in CTO Realty Growth in the 3rd quarter worth about $151,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in CTO Realty Growth in the 3rd quarter worth about $260,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 20,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 29,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 3,710 shares in the last quarter. 67.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CTO Realty Growth alerts:

CTO Realty Growth Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CTO opened at $17.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 571.33 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 3.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.78. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.63 and a 52-week high of $18.03.

CTO Realty Growth Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.87%. CTO Realty Growth’s payout ratio is currently 5,066.67%.

Several research firms recently commented on CTO. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on CTO Realty Growth in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Get Our Latest Report on CTO Realty Growth

About CTO Realty Growth

(Free Report)

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality, retail-based properties located primarily in higher growth markets in the United States. CTO also externally manages and owns a meaningful interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE), a publicly traded net lease REIT.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CTO Realty Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTO Realty Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.