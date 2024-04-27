716 Shares in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Bought by Syon Capital LLC

Syon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 79.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 17,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,620,000 after purchasing an additional 7,741 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 30.4% during the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 43,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,196,000 after acquiring an additional 8,831 shares during the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 6,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $499.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.47 billion, a PE ratio of 49.58, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $531.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $510.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.17. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $372.50 and a one year high of $583.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.20. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.08% and a return on equity of 71.66%. The firm had revenue of $901.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $605.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $525.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $591.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at IDEXX Laboratories

In other news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 23,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $570.01, for a total value of $13,296,053.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,939,557.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 23,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $570.01, for a total transaction of $13,296,053.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,939,557.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP George Fennell sold 8,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.87, for a total transaction of $4,704,586.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,851,815.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,524 shares of company stock valued at $24,871,960. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Featured Articles

