Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Shares Acquired by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) by 33.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,141 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.08% of Silicon Laboratories worth $3,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Silicon Laboratories by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,285,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $380,702,000 after buying an additional 55,586 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its position in Silicon Laboratories by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 572,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,377,000 after buying an additional 152,269 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Silicon Laboratories by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 516,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,315,000 after buying an additional 33,357 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Silicon Laboratories by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 460,435 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,360,000 after buying an additional 12,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Silicon Laboratories by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 417,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,338,000 after buying an additional 24,659 shares in the last quarter.

SLAB stock opened at $122.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.15. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.56 and a 52 week high of $166.94.

Silicon Laboratories ( NASDAQ:SLAB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $106.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.45 million. Silicon Laboratories had a negative net margin of 16.36% and a negative return on equity of 4.45%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

SLAB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $137.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Silicon Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.00.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the industrial Internet of Things (IoT), including industrial automation and control, smart buildings, access control, HVAC control, and industrial wearables and power tools; smart cities applications, such as smart metering, smart street lighting, renewable energy, electric vehicle supply equipment, and smart agriculture; commercial IoT applications, including smart lighting, asset tracking, electronic shelf labels, theft protection, and enterprise access points; smart home applications, comprising home automation/security systems, smart speakers, smart lighting, HVAC control, smart cameras, smart appliances, smart home sensing, smart locks, and window/blind controls; and connected health applications, including diabetes management, consumer health and fitness, elderly care, patient monitoring, and activity tracking; as well as in commercial building automation, consumer electronics, and medical instrumentation.

