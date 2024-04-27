Spinnaker Trust Raises Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Spinnaker Trust grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,444 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 813.0% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Family Capital Trust Co boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 59.4% in the third quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 393.5% in the fourth quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 1,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter.

IEMG traded up $0.56 on Friday, reaching $51.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,299,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,500,142. The company has a market capitalization of $76.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.85. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.57 and a fifty-two week high of $52.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.66.

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

