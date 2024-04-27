Spinnaker Trust Has $1.31 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Spinnaker Trust reduced its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 170.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. LWM Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 106.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $2.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $251.78. 3,238,126 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,266,240. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $253.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.84. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $200.20 and a 12 month high of $261.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $377.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.