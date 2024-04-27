Royal Helium (CVE:RHC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.08

Royal Helium Ltd. (CVE:RHC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 1662208 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Royal Helium Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$21.58 million, a PE ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 2.45.

Royal Helium (CVE:RHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

About Royal Helium

Royal Helium Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of helium properties in Canada. It holds approximately 1,000,000 acres of prospective helium land across southern Saskatchewan and southeastern Alberta. The company is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

