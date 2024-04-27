Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The information services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02, reports. Travelzoo had a return on equity of 140.25% and a net margin of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $21.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 million.

Travelzoo Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TZOO opened at $8.58 on Friday. Travelzoo has a 52-week low of $4.77 and a 52-week high of $11.23. The firm has a market cap of $113.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.57 and its 200 day moving average is $8.87.

Insider Activity at Travelzoo

In related news, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 43,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total transaction of $459,499.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,222,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,252,685.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 148,931 shares of company stock worth $1,483,335. 57.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Travelzoo

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Travelzoo by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 411,733 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 56,741 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of Travelzoo by 184.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 61,808 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 40,051 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Travelzoo during the 4th quarter valued at about $445,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Travelzoo by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 39,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Travelzoo by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 30,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. 27.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TZOO shares. Barrington Research dropped their price target on Travelzoo from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut Travelzoo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Travelzoo Company Profile

Travelzoo, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet media company that provides travel, entertainment, and local experiences worldwide. It operates in four segments: Travelzoo North America, Travelzoo Europe, Jack's Flight Club, and New Initiatives. The company offers Travelzoo website, Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletters, Standalone email newsletters, Travelzoo Network, Travelzoo mobile applications, Jack's Flight Club website, Jack's Flight Club mobile applications, and Jack's Flight Club newsletters.

