Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The information services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02, reports. Travelzoo had a return on equity of 140.25% and a net margin of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $21.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 million.
Travelzoo Stock Performance
NASDAQ:TZOO opened at $8.58 on Friday. Travelzoo has a 52-week low of $4.77 and a 52-week high of $11.23. The firm has a market cap of $113.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.57 and its 200 day moving average is $8.87.
Insider Activity at Travelzoo
In related news, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 43,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total transaction of $459,499.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,222,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,252,685.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 148,931 shares of company stock worth $1,483,335. 57.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Travelzoo
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have recently commented on TZOO shares. Barrington Research dropped their price target on Travelzoo from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut Travelzoo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.
Travelzoo Company Profile
Travelzoo, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet media company that provides travel, entertainment, and local experiences worldwide. It operates in four segments: Travelzoo North America, Travelzoo Europe, Jack's Flight Club, and New Initiatives. The company offers Travelzoo website, Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletters, Standalone email newsletters, Travelzoo Network, Travelzoo mobile applications, Jack's Flight Club website, Jack's Flight Club mobile applications, and Jack's Flight Club newsletters.
