NatWest Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $3.60

NatWest Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBSPF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.60 and last traded at $3.60, with a volume of 15782 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.52.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.82.
NatWest Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter.
NatWest Group Company Profile
NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.
