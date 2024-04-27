NatWest Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $3.60

NatWest Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBSPF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.60 and last traded at $3.60, with a volume of 15782 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.52.

NatWest Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.82.

Get NatWest Group alerts:

NatWest Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NatWest Group

NatWest Group Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NatWest Group stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NatWest Group plc ( OTCMKTS:RBSPF Free Report ) by 94.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,701 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in NatWest Group were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

(Get Free Report)

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.