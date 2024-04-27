H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C($0.34). The business had revenue of C$205.90 million during the quarter.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.