Marechale Capital (LON:MAC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1.04

Marechale Capital Plc (LON:MAC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.04 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.08 ($0.01), with a volume of 42000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.05 ($0.01).

The company has a current ratio of 7.99, a quick ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -170.00 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1.32 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1.51.

Marechale Capital Plc engages in the provision of professional advisory and broking services to companies in the United Kingdom. It offers capital raising services, such as equity financing, mezzanine, and debt financing services. The company also provides advisory services, including strategic review and consultancy, growth capital, and refinancing and exit advice.

