CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 29th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0748 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

CRT.UN stock opened at C$13.59 on Friday. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$12.57 and a 1-year high of C$16.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$13.82 and its 200 day moving average is C$14.00. The stock has a market cap of C$1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.95.

Get CT Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$16.29.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 325 properties totaling approximately 26 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of retail properties located across Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CT Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CT Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.