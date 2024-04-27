PROG (NYSE:PRG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08, reports. The firm had revenue of $641.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.24 million. PROG had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 26.67%.
PROG Stock Performance
PRG traded down $0.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 338,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,479. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. PROG has a one year low of $26.39 and a one year high of $44.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 2.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.72.
PROG Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. PROG’s payout ratio is presently 19.59%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Stock Report on PROG
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PROG during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PROG during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PROG during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of PROG during the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its position in shares of PROG by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 3,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
PROG Company Profile
PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than PROG
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/22 – 4/26
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for PROG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.