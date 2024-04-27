GAMMA Investing LLC Invests $169,000 in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,781 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EQT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of EQT by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,332 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in EQT in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in EQT by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,563 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in EQT in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank raised EQT from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on EQT from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut EQT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on EQT from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on EQT from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.25.

EQT Stock Performance

NYSE EQT opened at $40.61 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.99. EQT Co. has a twelve month low of $30.84 and a twelve month high of $45.23. The stock has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a PE ratio of 29.43 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. EQT had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. EQT’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

EQT Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.65%.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

