Alfa Laval Corporate (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Sets New 1-Year High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Posted by on Apr 27th, 2024

Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVYGet Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $43.12 and last traded at $42.78, with a volume of 17420 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.77.

The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Alfa Laval Corporate had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 17.86%.

Alfa Laval Corporate Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.7098 per share. This is a boost from Alfa Laval Corporate’s previous dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. Alfa Laval Corporate’s payout ratio is presently 29.53%.

Alfa Laval Corporate Trading Up 2.8 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.71, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

About Alfa Laval Corporate

(Get Free Report)

Alfa Laval Corporate AB provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. It operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. The company offers oil/gas-fired steam and composite steam boilers, exhaust gas economizer, and ballast water treatment systems, and exhaust gas cleaning products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alfa Laval Corporate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alfa Laval Corporate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.