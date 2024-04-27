Alfa Laval Corporate (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Sets New 1-Year High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $43.12 and last traded at $42.78, with a volume of 17420 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.77.

The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Alfa Laval Corporate had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 17.86%.

Alfa Laval Corporate Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.7098 per share. This is a boost from Alfa Laval Corporate’s previous dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. Alfa Laval Corporate’s payout ratio is presently 29.53%.

Alfa Laval Corporate Trading Up 2.8 %

About Alfa Laval Corporate

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.71, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Alfa Laval Corporate AB provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. It operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. The company offers oil/gas-fired steam and composite steam boilers, exhaust gas economizer, and ballast water treatment systems, and exhaust gas cleaning products.

