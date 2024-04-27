Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.

Separately, B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $9.50 price objective (up from $6.25) on shares of Orion Group in a report on Thursday, March 14th.

Shares of ORN stock opened at $7.41 on Friday. Orion Group has a 52-week low of $2.35 and a 52-week high of $9.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.06.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.06. Orion Group had a negative return on equity of 4.14% and a negative net margin of 1.59%. The firm had revenue of $160.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.75 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Orion Group will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Edward Chipman Earle acquired 8,000 shares of Orion Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.88 per share, for a total transaction of $55,040.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,861.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Travis J. Boone purchased 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.01 per share, for a total transaction of $84,120.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 402,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,821,924.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward Chipman Earle purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.88 per share, for a total transaction of $55,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,861.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 22,430 shares of company stock worth $156,340 in the last ninety days. 7.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orion Group in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 2,851.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,448 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 10,094 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orion Group in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Orion Group during the 3rd quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in Orion Group during the 3rd quarter worth $112,000. 70.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

