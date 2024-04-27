Litigation Capital Management (LON:LIT) Shares Up 4%

Litigation Capital Management Limited (LON:LIT – Get Free Report) shares shot up 4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 117.50 ($1.45) and last traded at GBX 117.50 ($1.45). 186,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the average session volume of 136,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 113 ($1.40).

Litigation Capital Management Trading Down 0.4 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 103.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 101.07. The company has a current ratio of 36.19, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25. The company has a market capitalization of £137.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 615.79 and a beta of 0.47.

About Litigation Capital Management

Litigation Capital Management Limited provides dispute finance and risk management services in Australia and the United Kingdom. The company operates in two business models, including direct investments made from LCM's permanent balance sheet capital; and fund and/or asset management. Its products and services include dispute finance for companies, international arbitration, and law firms; disbursement funding; enforcement funding/purchase of award; and adverse cost and security for costs.

